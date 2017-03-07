Community Club presents First Dollar plaques

President Jim Leifeld presented two First Dollar plaques at the Petersburg Community Club meeting held Monday, March 6, 2017.

The first one was presented to Amber and Robert Coakes, who recently opened their new business Ruff Cuts, LLC in the old Tammy Hair Salon building. Amber stated she is happy with the business and is equipped for dog and cat grooming and is open by appointment only. The Coakes live in Elgin where Robert is a teacher.

The second plaque was presented Brandon Reinhart of B & D Organic Goats and Lambs. Brandon is located in the old vet building north of Albion and has goats at several other locations. He has kids which are sold as show babies and sells meat goats along with lambs.

Agriculture Brunch is March 18

The next event sponsored by the club will be the agriculture brunch on Saturday, March 18. There will be pancakes, sausage, eggs and beef tips. Brunch will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.