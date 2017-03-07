School Board picks ‘fast track’ in superintendent search

At a special meeting last Tuesday night, March 2, the Boone Central School Board discussed the superintendent search process with Marcia Herring of the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB).

The board has selected a “fast track” plan for the superintendent search, and the position has been posted on the NASB website.

An application deadline has been set for Monday, March 20. The board plans to meet on March 23 with Sherry Becker of NASB to review the list of candidates.

Preliminary plans call for interviews of finalist candidates on Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31, by the board, school staff and members of the public who have been invited to participate.

The board will receive input back from all interview participants, and it could select a candidate as early as March 31 or soon thereafter.

Superintendent Cory Worrell will be leaving the position June 30, and the goal is to have a new superintendent starting on July 1.