St. Patrick’s Carnival here Sunday

St. Michael’s Parish in Albion is planning its annual St. Patrick’s Carnival this Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m in the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The roast beef and sausage dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include both live and silent auctions, a large raffle, quilt raffle and many children’s games.