Albion will host visit of Nebraska 150 Mobile Children’s Museum

Families in the Boone County area should mark their calendars for July 18 and 19, 2017.Those are the dates when Albion will be hosting “Truckin’ Through Nebraska, A Mobile Children’s Museum” that will be making stops in 42 Nebraska communities in honor of the state’s 150th birthday. Albion Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the visit in Albion, and all area residents are invited to come and take part in the activities.The museum tour will be from April 7 through Oct. 8.First Lady Susanne Shore announced the schedule Monday. She said: “We created the Mobile Children’s Museum to provide a fun, hands-on learning experience for children who may not normally be able to easily access a children’s museum. Through play, interactivity and the latest technology, Nebraska’s children will explore their heritage and envision their futures. We hope the experience will help power the imagination and create an excitement about learning.”The Mobile Children’s Museum will officially launch at 5 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the Omaha Children’s Museum, which partnered with the Nebraska 150 Celebration on the project. In addition to Albion, the museum will make stops in the area cities of Columbus, Madison, Neligh, Ord and Central City during the seven-month tour.