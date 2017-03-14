Wells Drug
Albion native earns Air Force promotion

March 14, 2017
Special guests at the promotion ceremony of SMSGT Megan Zuver were her family members, (l.-r.) husband SSgt Kevin Zuver, SMSGT Megan Zuver, her father SMSGT Raymond Dozler, and Megan’s brother, A1C Dustin Dozler.
Megan (Dozler) Zuver, a native of Albion, was recently promoted to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant (E-8) in the United States Air Force.
Megan, a 2004 graduate from Boone Central High School, enlisted into the Nebraska Air National Guard in November 2003, as a supply technician. Following her initial enlistment, Megan served as an integral part of the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s safety program as a Ground Safety craftsman.
She currently serves as the Human Resource Advisor to the 155th Air Refueling Wing. Megan is the daughter of Ray and Diane Dozler of Albion.

