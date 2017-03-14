Megan (Dozler) Zuver, a native of Albion, was recently promoted to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant (E-8) in the United States Air Force.
Megan, a 2004 graduate from Boone Central High School, enlisted into the Nebraska Air National Guard in November 2003, as a supply technician. Following her initial enlistment, Megan served as an integral part of the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s safety program as a Ground Safety craftsman.
She currently serves as the Human Resource Advisor to the 155th Air Refueling Wing. Megan is the daughter of Ray and Diane Dozler of Albion.
Albion native earns Air Force promotion
