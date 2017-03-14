Ribbon cutting held at local business

Albion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Jay’s Auto Repair in Albion last Tuesday, March 7.

Owners Jay and Carmen Johnson (center) were accompanied by their sons, Conner, l., and Alex, third from right.

Chamber officers taking part were, l.-r., Lori Krohn, Vickie Gragert, Barb Krohn, Michelle Devine and Shelley Lueken.

The business opened 115 South Fifth Street last spring.