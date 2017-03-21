Health Center Gala was a rockin’ good time

Music and costumes from the 1950s and 60s were featured at the Boone County Health Center Gala last Saturday night, March 18, at the fairgrounds Event Center.The group “Streetside” (above) provided the “oldies,” many in A capella style, after the roast beef dinner and silent auction. Other events included the live auction conducted by Jeff Temme, and various kinds of audience participation. One of the highlights was an appearance by “Elvis.”This year’s gala raised funds through the BCHC Foundation for the wound care program at the health center. Denee Kunzman, RN, WCC, provided information on the Certified Wound Care Team at BCHC. The event was organized by Aprill Murphy, executive director of the foundation.