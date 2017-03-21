School Board sets meeting dates to consider new superintendent

Boone Central School Board has scheduled several special meetings to consider candidates for the superintendent of schools position.

The board will hold a special meeting this Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library to discuss the superintendent search.

Two special meetings are set for Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31, beginning with informal meetings at 5 p.m. each day and followed by formal interviews of candidates at 5:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. in the high school library. The meetings are open to the public, but the March 23 meeting will likely include closed sessions for personnel discussion.