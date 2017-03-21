Wells Drug
Special Events

Students present ‘A Broadway Spectacular

March 21, 2017

web, 3-22, Boone Central Broadway SpectacularBoone Central choir members (above) closed out their “Broadway Spectacular” concert with music from Grease last Sunday afternoon, March 19, at the school gym.
The two-hour program of Broadway tunes featured the 24 choir members and the 15 jazz band members, as well as many small groups, duets and solos.
Directors were Michele Wright and Whitney Paulson. Accompanists were Jill Nore, piano, and Nickolas Thies, trap drums.

SINGING SISTERS -- Emily, l., and Olivia Groeteke sing "Sisters" from the musical "White Christmas."
SINGING SISTERS — Emily, l., and Olivia Groeteke sing “Sisters” from the musical “White Christmas.”
Men's chorus performs in barbershop style from the musical "Music Man."
Men’s chorus performs in barbershop style from the musical “Music Man.”

62° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
See More Weather