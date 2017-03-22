Temporary closures of Fifth Street next week

Starting Monday, March 27, there will be a series of partial and full closures of Fifth Street, between Walnut and Prairie Streets in Albion, for installation of new water and sanitary sewer service lines for the Boone Central School project. The total duration of the work is expected to be about two weeks.

Full street closures are expected to be limited in area and duration. However, Bruce Niessen of Sampson Construction will be communicating with property owners in the area to coordinate and facilitate necessary access.