Andreasen, Sullivan are named ‘Staters’

Boys State and Girls State representatives for 2017 have been announced by American Legion Post #162 and Auxiliary of Albion.Jessie Sullivan, son of Tom and Yetta Sullivan of Albion, is the Boys State representative.Halie Andreasen, daughter of Brian and Cheryl Andreasen of St. Edward, is the Girls State representative.Both students are juniors at Boone Central.Jessie has been involved in basketball, football, track, BC Club, FBLA, SADD, Spanish Club, Quiz Bowl and Student Council during high schol.Halie has been involved in FFA, FCCLA, Student Council, one-act play, volleyball, basketball, SADD, Spanish Club, band, speech, National Honor Society and served as a class officer.American Legion Post #162 and Auxiliary announced the selections this week. Business sponsors are Cornerstone Bank, Valero, Boone County Bank and Homestead Bank.Each of the Boone Central students will join nearly 400 other high school juniors from across Nebraska participating in the American Legion Cornhusker Boys State and Girls State, June 4-10, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campusThe annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.Boys State and Girls State are each set up as a functional “51st state” and each student learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, take part in band and chorus, compete in athletics, and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program. They will set up their own state government and draft bills.Special lectures and addresses will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders from various locations throughout Nebraska.