Commissioners will take lease bids on land

Boone County Commissioners decided Monday, March 27, to accept bids for the lease of 24.68 acres of farm ground south of the county fairgrounds.

The farm land is part of the 35 acres, bordering the south edge of the fairgrounds, that was purchased by the county last fall.

Availability of the lease is being advertised this week. Sealed bids will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7. The bids will be opened and considered for contract award by commissioners at their April 10 meeting.

The commissioners noted that this will be a one-year cash lease, and will expire Dec. 31, 2017.

“We (the commissioners) bought this land to avoid a situation where the county fairgrounds is landlocked,” said Commissioner Ken Luettel. “There may be some future uses that we don’t know about right now.”

The county is already using a portion of the purchased land to stockpile asphalt millings. Luettel suggested that a corral on the property could be removed. He also suggested having the fenceline removed between the fairgrounds and the new property.