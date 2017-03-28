Home-Farm-Garden attendance tops 600 Saturday

Boone County Home, Farm & Garden Show was successful again last weekend, with total attendance estimated at 600.The seventh annual show featured more than 80 display booths. The longest distance traveled to attend this year’s show was Lakeville, MN.“Our workshops were well attended,” said Theresa Scheffler, chairperson of the show committee. “Vendor surveys were very complimentary to the show’s staff. We have already received many preregistrations for next year.”Many of the vendors have participated all seven years of the show. Youngest returning vendor this year was Kali Mangelsen of Kali’s Corner, who was back for the third time.A “sneak peek” on Friday evening included a wine and cheese tasting.Saturday’s featured workshops were Landscape Design by Elizabeth Killinger of UNL Extension, Grandma’s Recipes and Remedies by Norma Porter of Albion, and Tractors – Past, Present and Future by Rodney Rohrer of UNL Extension.