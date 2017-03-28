Marilyn E. Nissen

Marilyn Eileen. Nissen, 84, of Genoa, formerly of Albion, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Gerald of Genoa; eight children: Mark (Gena) of Genoa; Bruce (Susan) of St. Edward; Deborah (John) Schueth of Columbus; Dennis (Tammy) of Albion: Annette Nissen (Ron Juracek) of San Antonio, TX; Greg of Monroe; Amy (Gordon) Simonson of Purdum; Patrick (Melissia) of Albion; 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters: Blanche Hastings and Beverley (Bernard) Minturn of Genoa; sisters-in-law Nola Francis of Omaha; Becky Kretz of Genoa; Arletta Francis of Albion; Dorothy (LeRoy) Belgum of Fullerton; brothers-in-law Derald Cheeney of Ten Sleep, WY; Lavern (Arlene) Nissen of Petersburg; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law Willie and Mary Nissen; two infant grandsons; three brothers: Ivor “Bud” Francis, Wendell Francis, and Richard Francis; sister Shirley Cheeney; sister-in-law Marjorie VonBonn, brothers-in-law: Bernard Minturn and Eugene Von Bonn.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz and Fr. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Interment followed in the parish cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.levanderfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to the oncology department of the Boone County Health Center, Albion.