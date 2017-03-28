Scott Wright places at state speech meet

Sophomore Scott Wright was the only Boone Central qualifier to place in the C1 State Speech Tournament last Thursday, March 23.Wright earned the sixth place medal in extemporaneous speaking, scoring 10 team points for Boone Central.Other state qualifiers for Boone Central were Mariah Olson in oral interpretation of poetry; Patricia Cleveland in serious prose; Walker Stuhr in entertainment speaking, and Olivia Groeteke in oral interpretation of poetry.In Class D2, Riverside High School had two duet acting teams place in the finals. The team of Paige Mortimer and Laura Rankin placed fifth, and the team of Ryan Langan and Valeria Lozano placed sixth. Riverside scored 22 points in the sweepstakes.Elgin High School finished eighth in D2 with 36 points. Placing for Elgin were Lydia Behnk, first in poetry, and the oral interpretation of drama team of Lydia Behnk, Zoey Bergman, Kenneth Bush, Hunter Reestman and Taya Voborny, third place.Pope John Central Catholic scored 18 team points in D2 with Brody Hupp placing second in extemporaneous speaking.Spalding Academy scored 16 points in D2 with a third place finish by Kaitlyn Dozler in extemporaneous speaking.Lindsay Holy Family scored 12 points in D2 with a fifth place finish by Matthew Wegener in entertainment speaking.