Vehicle leaves highway, winds up in ravine

A vehicle ended up in a ravine south of Albion after an accident Tuesday afternoon, March 28, on Highway 14, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.The black 2013 Ford Edge, driven by Robert Clifford of Cedar Rapids, was apparently traveling southbound on the highway when the vehicle veered into the east ditch and traveled along a hillside for about 100 yards, then traveled off a drop-off and came to rest in the ravine.The driver, alone in the vehicle, was taken to Boone County Health Center by Albion Fire & Rescue.Sheriff Denny Johnson said the vehicle was a total loss.