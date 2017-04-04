BC/NG battles at Wayne Blue Devil Invite

After hosting the Mansfield Invitational Saturday, the Boone Central/Newman Grove track & field teams were right back in action Monday at the Wayne Blue Devil Invite, which was moved forward from Tuesday’s original date due to weather concerns.

It was the Cardinals’ sternest test of the young season to date, with the Lady Cards finishing fourth and the BC/NG boys fifth in the team standings.

Boone Central/Newman Grove athletes won four events. Kelsey Thompson took top honors in the 400 meter dash and also helped the Cardinal girls to a victory in the 4×100 meter relay. Jessie Sullivan and Dalton Wagner again swept the top two positions in the throws, with Sullivan claiming the discus and Wagner the shot put.

Complete results in Print & Online editions of Albion News