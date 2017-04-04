Community Club awards First Dollar plaque to Good Cents Bookkeeping

President Jim Leifeld presented a First Dollar plaque to Mikki Spieker, owner of Good Cents Bookkeeping, during the meeting of the Petersburg Community Club held Monday, April 3, 2017.

Mikki said she has done payroll, taxes, bookkeeping and more for 20 years from her home, but recently moved in to an office at 123 Main.

Along with the plaque, she also received a one year membership to the community club.

President Leifeld noted her business had been inadvertently overlooked when she began. Members congratulated her on her success.

Among the other topics addressed were a special event for the Nebraska 150 celebration, possible changes in county zoning regulations, the upcoming countywide Shop Hop event in July, and the need for a day care in Petersburg.

Read more in the April 5 Petersburg Press print edition or e-edition.