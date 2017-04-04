Hardwick is top choice for superintendent

After conducting interviews and completing discussions last week, the Boone Central School Board approved a motion Friday night to enter negotiations with Nicole M. Hardwick, 37, for the position of Boone Central Superintendent of Schools starting July 1.“The board had a couple of very long sessions, but we finished up about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, and we’re confident we made an excellent selection,” said Board President Patti Meyer. “We had some great candidates to interview.”Mrs. Hardwick is currently superintendent at Loomis Public Schools, and the contract with Boone Central cannot be finalized until the Loomis Board of Education meets Wednesday night, April 5, to consider acceptance of her resignation.Boone Central faculty and staff were notified of the selection over the weekend.The board will consider approval of the superintendent’s contract during its April 10 regular meeting.In addition to naming Hardwick as its top choice, the board approved Todd Rhodes, current superintendent at Maxwell, NE, as its alternate selection.