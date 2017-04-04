Mansfield features chilly competition among area athletes

The annual Mansfield Invitational track & field meet, including area schools Boone Central/Newman Grove, Spalding Academy and St. Edward, along with Fullerton and Schuyler, was held Saturday in chilly conditions at the Boone Central athletic complex in Albion.

Although the weather was not conducive to producing athletes’ best marks, BC/NG Coach Justin DeWitt was pleased with the efforts of the Cardinals.

“Our kids competed well in cold weather and put forth great effort to improve our times and distances,” DeWitt praised. “Kelsey Thompson had a strong performance, improving in the 400 meter dash, 200 meter dash and pole vault. Jett Stuhr improved his mark in the triple jump by almost two feet and lowered his 200 meter dash time.

“We have a quick turnaround time now and will be back in action Monday at the Wayne Invite.”

Athletes from each of the area schools provided highlights in the Mansfield competition.

Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Karley Zoucha and Leighann Miller took 1-2 in the shot put and discus events, Card Katie Daniels won the 800 meter run and placed second in the long jump, Christina Stopak won the 3200 meter run and Jenna Kramer took first in the high jump. The Lady Cardinals also won the 4×100 and 4×800 meter relays. Jessie Sullivan and Dalton Wagner of BC/NG went 1-2 in the shot put and discus and Stuhr won the triple jump.

Briana McKay had a big day for Spalding Academy, winning the 100 and 400 meter dashes and placing second in the 200 meter dash and triple jump. St. Edward’s Shonda Shanle won the 300 meter hurdles and finished runner-up in the 100 meter hurdles. Beaver senior Keenan Rasmussen swept the boys 110 and 300 meter hurdles and Brayden Olson won the 200 meter dash, along with placing second in the 800 meter run. Riley Riggs won the high jump over BC/NG’s Cody Nelson on fewer misses, and the Beavers won the 4×100 meter relay in boys competition.

