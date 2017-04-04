‘Scouting for Food’ will be Saturday, April 8

Albion Boy Scout Troop 155 and Cub Scout Pack 155 are planning a “Scouting for Food” event in Albion and Petersburg this Saturday, April 8.

The scouts will be picking up non-perishable food items from residents in both towns, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until 12 noon. They ask that the donated items be placed on the doorstep, visible from the street.

All of these items will be taken to the Boone County Food Pantry.

Drop boxes for food items will be available at Albion ThriftyWay, Gragert’s Market, Shopko and Dollar General in Albion, and at Rae Valley Market in Petersburg.

Statistics show that one in five children live in a “food insecure” household.

Items needed include peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruit and vegetables, and boxed meals. All non-perishable items will be accepted.

Anyone having questions or needing more information can call 402-386-5805 or 402-676-7571.