TeamMates Walk, Banquet will be Sunday

Boone Central TeamMates will be holding their annual TeamMates Walk and TeamMates Banquet on Sunday, April 9.

The walk will be held at 1 p.m. at the Boone Central athletic field. Everyone is welcome to participate.

The TeamMates Banquet is an end of the year celebration for mentors, mentees and parents of the mentees at the Albion Country Club starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is also welcome to attend the banquet.

Those planning to attend should RSVP to Jeanette Zwiener at 402-395-2134, extension 155.