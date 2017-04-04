Walker Stuhr chosen for Boys State

Walker Stuhr of Petersburg has been chosen the 2017 Cornhusker Boys State representative by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg.Walker is the son of Clyde and Connie Stuhr and a junior at Boone Central High School. He will join nearly 400 other high school juniors from across Nebraska at American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State, June 4-10, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.Walker is involved in speech, one-act, school musical productions, bowling, golf, track, FBLA, Student Council, FCA, National Honor Society and Boy Scouts.The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.Boys State is set up as a functional “51st state” and each student learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, take part in band and chorus, compete in athletics, and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program. They will set up their own state government and draft bills.