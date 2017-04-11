Benefit includes car show and more . . .

A successful fundraiser was held Saturday, April 8, in Albion to assist Erica Johnson Kerkman with medical expenses.The Platte Valley Mustang Club sponsored a car show at the Albion Fire Station and Cardinal Inn, featuring 64 cars throughout the afternoon. Above, Bill Loeffler shows his race car at the show.More than 275 people were served at the barbecue meal. A silent auction was held, and the Boone-Nance Cattlemen helped out by selling benefit items at their live auction Saturday night.