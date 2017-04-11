Busy construction season underway here

With work continuing on the Boone Central School addition and several other projects either beginning or set to start soon, the spring of 2017 is shaping up as a busy construction season.Above, demolition work began early last week for the new multi-purpose courts at the Albion Sports Complex. A new concrete surface will be installed to create one tennis court and one pickleball court, along with basketball courts. Hackel Construction is the contractor on this project.Trenching was underway for sewer line connections last week at the Boone Central School project, and brick laying was underway at the north end of the addition project. Inside, workers were installing electrical and mechanical equipment, finishing drywall and painting.Excavation was also completed for the new law offices of Jarecki Yosten, P.C., L.L.O. at the corner of Fifth and State Streets.