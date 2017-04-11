Cattlemen’s Banquet is again big success

More than 350 people attended the annual Boone-Nance Cattlemen’s Banquet last Saturday evening, April 9, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.After the social hour and prime rib dinner, the cattlemen presented $1,000 college scholarships to 10 area high school seniors.Troy Stowater of Wayne, president of Nebraska Cattlemen, provided an update on state activities.Ventriloquist Greg Claassen presented his comedy act using two of his “little friends,” and kept the comedy going strong at the end with assistance from Dave Figgner.The annual auction was again a highlight of the evening.Boone-Nance Cattlemen 2016 officers are Ted Jensen, president; Todd Bremer, vice president; John Kennedy, secretary, and Justin Frey, treasurer. Serving on the organization’s board of directors are Mark Niewohner, Jay Beierman, Chris Kohtz, Scott Ondracek, Kurt Kruse, Ray Bennett, Chris Baum, Kevin Rasmussen and Brad Stephens.