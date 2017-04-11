Chamber features Albion News

Albion Chamber of Commerce recently named the Albion News as its member of the month for April, 2017.The News has been published continuously for more than 137 years, dating back to the establishment of the Boone County Argus by Arthur W. Ladd in 1879.Ladd published the newspaper from 1879-1919. Subsequent publishers have included Glenn Cramer (1919-1946), Jack and Helen Lough (1946-1975), John Ward (1975-1991), and JoAnn Ward, who published the newspaper with her daughter, Jean Kaup, from 1991 to 2007.Jim and Julie Dickerson became publishers of the Albion News and Petersburg Press in May of 2007, and they will soon mark 10 years as the publishers of those newspapers. They published the first full color editions of both newspapers in 2008.The Albion News has seen many changes in printing technology, Today, computer technology plays a key role in the newspaper’s production. Though the offset printing method is still used to produce the printed newspaper in a central plant, the Albion News also maintains a website at www.albionnewsonline.com, and publishes electronic editions of both the Albion News and the Petersburg Press whereby subscribers can receive the entire newspaper via email.In addition, the News provides commercial printing of all types, including black and white and digital color printing, graphic design and office supplies.Staff members include Joe Flanagan, sports editor; Chrissy Rasmussen, office manager, and Helen Baumgartner, office manager at Petersburg.