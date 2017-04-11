School Board hires superintendent, two new teachers

Boone Central School Board approved a two-year contract with the new superintendent of schools, Nicole Hardwick, and hired two new teachers during their regular meeting Monday night, April 10.

Mrs. Hardwick’s salary was set at $132,500 for the 2017-18 contract year, along with insurance and retirement benefits and professional dues.

She will complete her contract service in late June as superintendent of Loomis Public Schools, and will begin her duties here July 1, 2017.

The board hired Alexandra Stahlecker as high school language arts teacher for 2017-18. She will be coming to Boone Central from Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools.

Christiana O’Neill was hired as elementary music teacher for the coming year. She is now completing her student teaching at a Lincoln elementary school.

Preschool Sections

Early sign-ups for the Boone Central preschool program show a total of 57 students registered, according to Tim Hamilton, elementary principal. The total includes 32 four-year-olds and 25 three-year-olds.

A larger number of preschoolers had been anticipated earlier this year, and the board had discussed possibly starting a fourth section of preschool.

The board decided to keep three sections of preschool at this time, but will review the numbers later in the spring or early summer.

Security Bid Reconsidered

Superintendent Worrell announced that a security systems bid accepted March 28 from Kooi Communications of Norfolk was apparently incomplete, because it did not include access controls, doors and related materials.

The board had accepted the apparent low bid of $117,746 from Kooi for new security systems in both the Albion and Petersburg buildings. Applied Connective Technologies had also bid the project.

Worrell said the next step will be to sit down with the Facilities Committee and discuss all aspects of the bids.

Marcus Donner, activities director, reviewed the schedule for cooperative sports to be held at Newman Grove in 2017-18. There will be eight 11 total contests at Newman Grove next year, with no football games. Four will be middle school contests, two are freshman games and four are high school varsity and one is high school JV.

Donner also reviewed discussions with administrators and coaches on relocating middle school football practices and games to Albion. The conclusion was that moving the middle school football program to Albion does not appear feasible at this time, primarily due to locker room space. However, Donner said he will keep the lines of communication open, and the matter may be considered again in the future.

For 2017-18, all middle school home football games are scheduled at Petersburg.

