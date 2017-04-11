TeamMates celebrate success

Boone Central TeamMates Chapter celebrated another successful year during its annual banquet Sunday evening, April 9, at the Albion Country Club.The theme this year was “Perseverance — continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure or opposition.”The organization began at Boone Central High School in 2001 and has continued to provide mentoring for local youth since that time. The program matches a student with an adult volunteer mentor to provide one hour of individual mentoring each week during the school year.This year, the Boone Central TeamMates have 27 mentor/mentee matches, up from 16 last year. The Boone Central chapter is one of 145 chapters serving nearly 8,000 students in Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming and Kansas.The annual TeamMates Walk, held Sunday afternoon at the Boone Central track, attracted the largest-ever group of walkers with more than 40 participants.Four graduating senior TeamMates members were saluted at the banquet. They are Justin Herchenbach, Macy Olson, Kara VanMeter and Alexis White.Jennifer Whited was recognized for completing 10 years as a mentor in the Boone Central TeamMates program. During that span, there have been times when she has mentored more than one student at a time. She also served on the TeamMates Advisory Board in 2010-11.