Village Board talks nuisance properties, Main Street overlay

Village of Petersburg Board meeting was held Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Nuisance properties were discussed.

Chairman Stokes reported that some clean up and repair has been done. Old batteries, gas engine, tractor and various other items remain. He asked how to proceed since progress is being made. Tina Henn felt they could give him a week or two for completion. Mitch Koch felt he has been trying and should be given a chance. A unanimous vote was taken to allow him an additional two weeks.

One more nuisance property remains. Chairman Stokes, Deputy Dustin Martin and village utilities superintendent Eric Petsche have looked at that property and noted quite a few windows are broken. A garage door is missing along with a deteriorating shed in the back. A certified letter has been sent. This property owner has been spoken to during the past two years and his excuses have run out.

The micro surfacing on Main Street was discussed. The board had voted to add surfacing from the old railroad to Highway 14, but after inspection there is a lot of deterioration. The pot holes must be filled prior to the resurfacing.

This was not included in the original plans, but the board decided to complete that section now since there would be an additional $8,000 set up fee if they came back.

