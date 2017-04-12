Area under health advisory due to smoke from Kansas

East Central District Health Department advises the general public to be aware of a health advisory in the four counties of Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties.

Burning in the Midwest, especially in the Flint Hills area of Kansas, combined with the current winds have led to unhealthy levels of smoke in the health district. According to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), levels of smoke in the air may pose a potential health risk for those in sensitive groups especially those with lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease, as well as older adults and children.

East Central advises those at most risk to stay indoors and avoid strenuous physical activity. The poor air quality may continue depending on prevailing winds from the south.

Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed and use the “re-circulate” setting when using a vehicle air conditioner. Those who experience difficulty breathing, coughing, and tightness in the chest or angina should contact a medical provider.