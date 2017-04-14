Rex E. Montgomery

Rex Elton Montgomery, 80 of Albion, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Rex, son of Walter and Barbara (Blue) Montgomery, was born May 20, 1936, near Kenesaw. He spent his early childhood in the Kenesaw area before moving with his family to Kearney. He graduated from Kearney High School in May 1954.

In 1956, Rex joined the United States Naval Construction Battalion and was stationed in Naples, Italy. He was honorably discharged in 1960 and returned to Kearney.

On Sept. 10, 1960, Rex was united in marriage to Amy J. Croston. They had four daughters and lived in the Kearney area until 1980, when Rex began working for Kansas Nebraska Gas Company and they moved their family to Albion. In 1991, Rex took early retirement from the gas company and he and Amy moved to Arkansas, living first in rural Hardy and later moving to Cherokee Village. After the death of his wife, Rex moved back to Albion in 2013.

Rex loved his family very much and was always proud of his girls. He enjoyed the company of good friends and telling a good story. Later in life, his favorite pastime was reading.

Rex is survived by his daughters Dawn Montgomery of Albion; Robyn Ratliff of Hardy, AR; Jane (Dale) Ivey of Glencoe, AR; and Jean (John) Bowman of Albion; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Amy, his sister Bonnie Ransom and his brother Robert Montgomery.

Services will be Saturday April 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Ravenna Highland Cemetery.