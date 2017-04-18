Ag Safety Day for third graders set Tuesday, April 25

Boone-Nance County’s annual Ag Safety Day for third graders will be held next Tuesday, April 25, at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

About 130 third graders will attend from schools throughout the two counties.

The schedule is:

Registration, 8:45 to 9 a.m.; welcome and instructions, 9 to 9:45 a.m.; Jeff Noble presentation, 9:05 to 9:35 a.m.; Tom Smith, Region 44 Emergency Manager, 9:35 to 9:50 a.m.; Rotational Sessions, 10 a.m to 12 noon, followed by lunch; Rotational Sessions, 12:25 to 1:25 p.m.; State Patrol, Seat Belt Safety presentation, 1:30 p.m.; Dismissal, 2:05 p.m.