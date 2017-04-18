Wells Drug
Special Events

Ag Safety Day for third graders set Tuesday, April 25

April 18, 2017

Boone-Nance County’s annual Ag Safety Day for third graders will be held next Tuesday, April 25, at the Boone County Fairgrounds.
About 130 third graders will attend from schools throughout the two counties.
The schedule is:
Registration, 8:45 to 9 a.m.; welcome and instructions, 9 to 9:45 a.m.; Jeff Noble presentation, 9:05 to 9:35 a.m.; Tom Smith, Region 44 Emergency Manager, 9:35 to 9:50 a.m.; Rotational Sessions, 10 a.m to 12 noon, followed by lunch; Rotational Sessions, 12:25 to 1:25 p.m.; State Patrol, Seat Belt Safety presentation, 1:30 p.m.; Dismissal, 2:05 p.m.

48° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com
See More Weather