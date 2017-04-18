Carola Reigle passes down baking skills to next generation

Carola Reigle knew pie making lessons were going to happen after granddaughters Tara Leetch and Jenna Mangelsen told her: “We have to get together and you have to show all of us how to bake pies.”“And I said, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s fine.’ And Bailey, son Bob’s daughter, had mentioned she wanted to come bake pies with me,” Carola said.After 49 years of making 12 to 15 pies a week for sale in the area sale barn cafes that Carola has run, her family knows she is a master pie baker.A few years ago, Carola’s daughter, Joanie Wirges, and her daughter, Brooke, estimated Carola had, by then, made six thousand to seven thousand pies.Recently, Carola passed down her pie baking skills during a one-day session with one daughter, eight granddaughters and eight great grandchildren.