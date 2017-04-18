Thieman recognized with highway signs

“Adopt A Highway: Great American Trash Off” has been underway throughout April in Nebraska.

In Petersburg, we applied for and received two highway signs in honor of Danny Thieman last fall. Designated as an Adopt A Highway area is land between mile markers 133 and 135 on both sides of Highway 14, south of town.

With the placement of the two signs, in honor of Danny, we are asked to keep that two miles trash free.

On April 25, we will have signs up on the area and will have vests to use for safety. We will be out there from 5 to 7 in the afternoon. Anyone wishing to help can come out and use the state orange bags and fill them and leave them for “pick up” by the NDOR or Nebraska Department of Roads.

Danny was the Village Superintendent starting in 1973 and for many years. His biography is on p. 210, History of Petersburg, Volume II. Danny was on the Petersburg Public School Board for 17 years and President for eight. Danny died on June 28, 2005.

Please Note: This will be an adult clean up only for safety reasons on the highway.

Volunteers have been out in town doing their own clean up and helping others. The theme of Keep Nebraska Beautiful this year is, “Clean Your Block Party,”

Adopt A Highway and KNB are two separate programs. — Submitted by Bernie Cunningham