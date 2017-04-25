Wells Drug
Koch to resign as BCDA exec

April 25, 2017
Doug Koch
Doug Koch
Doug Koch, executive director of the Boone County Development Agency for the past two years, has announced he will be resigning the position.
Koch’s plan is to stay until a new executive director can be hired and trained. He plans to take a position in the family business.
A Petersburg native, Koch,51, has been involved in local and countywide economic development efforts for many years. He became BCDA executive director in May of 2015.

