Doug Koch, executive director of the Boone County Development Agency for the past two years, has announced he will be resigning the position.
Koch’s plan is to stay until a new executive director can be hired and trained. He plans to take a position in the family business.
A Petersburg native, Koch,51, has been involved in local and countywide economic development efforts for many years. He became BCDA executive director in May of 2015.
Koch to resign as BCDA exec
April 25, 2017
