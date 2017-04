Nygren, Rozeboom are prom royalty

Boone Central’s 2017 Prom Royalty was held Saturday evening, April 22, in the school’s spectator gym, The Prom King and Queen were announced after the Grand March.The king is Joe Rozeboom, son of Roger Rozeboom and Kim Rozeboom, and Queen is Aubrey Nygren, daughter of Jenna and Wes Stokes and Yancy and Kalli Nygren.Theme of this year’s prom was “An Enchanted Evening.”