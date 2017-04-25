Sign-ups begin for Boone Central after-school program

Cardinal Kids Club, the new after school program at Boone Central Schools, will be opening its doors with the new school year next fall.Cardinal Kids Club will be an after-school expanded learning opportunity for kids in Kindergarten through fifth grades.The program will provide after school care, including homework assistance, snacks, and active play. However, students will also have the opportunity to take part in hands-on learning activities that are STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) driven and are aligned with Nebraska readiness standards.Boone Central Schools is one of five districts across the state benefiting from an $893,000 grant to develop expanded learning opportunities for children. This grant program is led through a partnership between the Nebraska Department of Education and Beyond School Bells. It will develop pilot programs, like the one at Boone Central, as a model for other districts across the state hoping to implement their own expanded learning programs.Boone Central Schools is working in partnership with the Boone County Foundation Fund to create a model that is community driven and capitalizes on the resources that are available within Albion and the surrounding areas.Program Director Mollie Morrow said she believes that partnership is critical to sustainability of the program.As Program Director, Mollie will be in charge of carrying out all the goals of the grant requirements as well as planning and implementing programing.Staci Sandman has been hired as the program site director. She will be overseeing the day to day operations of the program.Information on how to sign up for the program will be sent home with children this week. Applications are due back to Boone Central by May 10.