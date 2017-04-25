Veterans of Leifeld family receive ‘Quilts of Honor’

In a ceremony at Norfolk recently, Quilts of Valor were presented to three Navy veterans who are members of Boone County’s Leifeld family.These quilts were presented April 15 by Eileen Krumbach, representing the Quilts of Valor program, The organization wraps the veterans in quilts as an expression of gratitude to all military veterans, and to remind them they are not forgotten.Receiving the quilts were Kerry Leifeld of Peoria, IL, Deanna R. Leifeld Bogart of Gaithersburg, MD, and Kevin J. Leifeld of Tucson, AZ, three of the five children of Dolores Leifeld and the late Jerome Leifeld of Petersburg.Following is a description of their military service:• Kerry Leifeld served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. His basic training was in San Diego, CA, followed by aviation hydraulic school in Memphis, TN. He served with the VF121 and the VF-92 F4 Fighter Squadrons at Naval Air Station, Miramar, CA, and aboard the USS Constellation during Vietnam, as a Captain on the flight deck. He was discharged with the rank of E-4.• Deanna R.Leifeld Bogart served in the Navy from 1971 to 1992. She enlisted as an Ensign and attended Officers’ School in Newport, RI. Her first duty station was at Great Lakes, IL, where she was a nurse treating personnel who had lost arms and legs in combat. She also served aboard the USS Sanctuary hospital ship with duty in Guam, San Diego and San Francisco. She also served aboard the USS Mercy hospital ship. She retired as a commander.• Kevin J. Leifeld served in the Navy from 1985 to 1991. He enlisted as an Ensign after completing ROTC at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and took naval flight training at Pensacola, FL. He served at Naval Air Station, Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor, WA, and was aboard both the USS Constellation and USS Independence. He served during the first Gulf War, and had over 200 carrier landings with the EA-6 Prowler aircraft. He separated from the Navy with the rank of lieutenant.Both Kerry and Kevin served on the USS Constellation during cruises at different times, and Kerry joined Kevin for a “Tiger Cruise” aboard the Constellation in 1990.All of the Leifeld family gathered April 15 at St. Joseph’s Assisted Living Center in Norfolk to celebrate Dolores Leifeld’s 90th birthday.