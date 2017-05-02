Boone Central Schools is introducing its new school website this week at www.boonecentral.org.
The new site is intended to make it easier for school patrons to access information about the school, and has an array of pictures and logos featuring Boone Central.
One new feature of the website is a mobile app that can be downloaded to mobile devices. Patrons are invited to access the site at www.boonecentral.org.
Boone Central opens new website
