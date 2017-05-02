Citywide garage sales next week

Albion Citywide Garage Sales will be next week. The date is set for Saturday, May 13. However, some garage sales may begin earlier and may continue over several days.

Advertising for the garage sales will be published in the Albion News next Wednesday, May 10. Deadline for the garage sale ads is 3 p.m. this Friday, May 5.

Contact Theresa Scheffler, 402-395-2336, for more information