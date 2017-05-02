Wells Drug
Fire department clears lot for development

May 2, 2017
Former Joyce's Beauty Salon building was burned down on April 28.
Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department set fire to a long time local beauty salon last Friday, April 28, at the request of Petersburg Industrial Development Corp.
PIDC had purchased the property from Joyce Bottorf, who recently retired after operating Joyce’s Beauty Salon there for 40 years. In the past, the building had served as Con’s Shore Repair Shop and was owned by Con Arends.
The development corporation hopes to redevelop the property for a new purpose.

