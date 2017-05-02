Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department set fire to a long time local beauty salon last Friday, April 28, at the request of Petersburg Industrial Development Corp.
PIDC had purchased the property from Joyce Bottorf, who recently retired after operating Joyce’s Beauty Salon there for 40 years. In the past, the building had served as Con’s Shore Repair Shop and was owned by Con Arends.
The development corporation hopes to redevelop the property for a new purpose.
Fire department clears lot for development
May 2, 2017