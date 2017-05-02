Petersburg Building & Supply passes 40-year mark

While still in their 20s, with a young family, Monty and Teri Reicks started managing Petersburg Building and Supply. The business reached its 40th anniversary in 2016.The patronage and loyalty of customers in the surrounding area was a key to survival of the business in the beginning, and it still is today, said Monty. “We really appreciate our customers, and we try to provide all of the customer service we can to show them they are appreciated.”The services include helping customers plan their building projects in advance, and following up with advice during and after a project. Monty helps customers with their plan and building needs. Teri assists with paint colors and decor, and also handles bookkeeping for the business.