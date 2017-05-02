Planning Board recommends approval for Hedlund project

Albion businessman Randy Hedlund received a recommendation for approval from the Albion Planning Commission Monday night for a replat of lots to build a downtown business building.The structure is planned on the former location of Billy Bob’s Bar on the north side of East Main Street. That building was demolished and removed in 2015 and the lots, owned by the Albion Economic Development Corp. (AEDC), have been vacant since then.Hedlund has a contract in place to purchase the former Billy Bob’s lots from AEDC at a nominal price. The agreement requires construction of a new building to begin within a specified time frame.The replat would bring together two lots into one, and would include vacation of the west half of Third Street from Main Street north to the Union Pacific Railroad right of way, with 45 feet added to the replatted lot.On this property, Hedlund said he plans to build a structure that will accommodate several new businesses, bringing young business people and more traffic to the downtown area. He said he hopes to begin excavation on the lot within 30 days.