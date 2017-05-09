Albion garage sales this week, citywide cleanup next week

Citywide garage sales are being held this week in Albion. Several of the garage sales start as early as Thursday, May 11, and some continue into Sunday, May 14. See advertisements on page 3 of this week’s Albion News.

Albion’s Citywide Clean-up Days will be next Monday and Tuesday, May 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Dumpsters will be available north of city hall to allow disposal of unwanted items. Electronics will also be accepted.