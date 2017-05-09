Area beef producers featured this week

The annual May Beef Month publication is part of the Albion News and Petersburg Press this week.

Readers will find features on the Kennedy Feedlot (owner John Kennedy, above) and Fullerton producer Galen Frenzen, who is now serving as President-elect of the Nebraska Cattlemen.

Beef production is a key economic engine for the Boone County area, which includes many feedlots and cow-calf producers.

After the past two years of low beef prices, area cattlemen have seen some encouraging signs in the market recently.

Read more in the Area Beef Month section, available in the Albion News and Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.