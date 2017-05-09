Riverside Public School will honor 18 graduating seniors during commencement exercises this Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in the Riverside High School Gym at Cedar Rapids.
The Riverside class of 2017 includes 11 girls and seven boys.
Riverside graduates are saluted on page 13 of this week’s Albion News Print and E-Editions.
Riverside graduation is this Saturday
Riverside Public School will honor 18 graduating seniors during commencement exercises this Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in the Riverside High School Gym at Cedar Rapids.