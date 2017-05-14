McGill named BCHC Caring Kind employee; Mental Health Dept. also honored

To celebrate National Hospital Week, staff at Boone County Health Center (BCHC) chose one staff member to get the Caring Kind award and one department as the Department of the Year.Geoff McGill received the Caring Kind award. “He is very nice to work with, because he’s always so positive,” said one of the co-workers who nominated Geoff for the award.Geoff is known for his quick wit and the way he greets all patients and staff with a smile. He also has a knack for solving problems in a way that keeps cost in mind.For 38 years, the Caring Kind award has honored great healthcare workers who show care for patients, teamwork and dedication to greatness in their job duties.“Geoff is always looking for the best result,” his co-worker said. “He sincerely looks to help and fix problems to make our jobs simpler and more efficient.”Geoff joined the health center in 2008 as a maintenance technician. In 2011, he took over the maintenance director job when Adolph Liss retired. Geoff is in charge of maintenance and building projects at the hospital and five satellite clinics.The Nebraska Hospital Association will celebrate Geoff and other Caring Kind award winners from across the state at a luncheon in the fall.The Mental Health Department was chosen as the Department of the Year. “They’re such a caring group, and a vital part of the Health Center,” a nominating staff member said.The Mental Health Department is a small team of just three, but they have a big impact at the Health Center. “At a time when much of rural Nebraska is struggling with a shortage of mental health providers, we’re very lucky to have such a fantastic, dedicated Mental Health Department,” said Health Center CEO Vic Lee.The department is made up of counselor Gina Baker, LIMHP who joined BCHC in 2001, Kim Buck who became the mental health receptionist in 2006, and counselor Kathy Schindler, LIMHP who was added to the team in January of this year.