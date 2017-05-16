Boone Central High School will honor 45 graduating seniors during commencement exercises this Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.
The Boone Central class of 2017 includes 25 girls and 20 boys.
The graduates are featured this week in a special section of this week’s Albion News and Petersburg Press, Print and E-Editions.
Boone Central Commencement will be Sunday
