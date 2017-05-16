‘Community Builders’ coming to Albion

Community Builders, a regional group interested in community improvement, will be coming to Albion on Thursday, May 25.

The session will begin at 11 a.m. with a tour of Sentinel Building Systems, followed at 11:50 by a tour of the new addition at Boone Central High School. At 12:40 p.m., the group will tour Country Laminates, followed by lunch at 1:10 p.m. at 3C’s, Cleveland’s Cafe & Catering downtown.

A question and answer session on Nebraska recreational trails will follow with State Trails Administrator Kirk Nelson.